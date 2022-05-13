(WJW) — Tremors actor Fred Ward has died at the age of 79.

His publicist, Ron Hoffmann, says he died May 8, according to Variety.

His most recent work is in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective” as Eddie Velcoro, the retired cop father of Colin Farrell’s Det. Ray Velcoro.

The actor also starred in “Henry and June, “The Right Stuff” and “The Player.” He had a supporting role in the 2013 actioner “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. tweeted, “Rest In Peace Fred Ward. Real good human.”

Actor John Fugelsang tweeted his thoughts celebrating Ward’s accomplishments on-sreen.

“I loved him as Gus Grissom in “The Right Stuff” but his performance as Henry Miller in “Henry and June” is transcendent,” the tweet said.

Film director William Friedkin tweeted his condolences as well.

“R.I.P. Fred Ward, one of our finest character actors and shoulda-been-superstars. THE RIGHT STUFF, TREMORS, SOUTHERN COMFORT, and his Altman collaborations are all gold, but if you’ve never seen MIAMI BLUES, you are missing out on a wonderful time,” the tweet said.

His cause of death is not known at this time.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son Django Ward.

Donations may be made to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.