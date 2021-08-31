Tremont Scoops is closing after nine years in Cleveland

The sign seen outside Tremont Scoops in Cleveland. WJW photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ice cream fans in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood received some bad news Tuesday, with the announcement that Tremont Scoops is closing after nine years.

According to a Facebook post, the owners of the business were given an offer they couldn’t refuse, and have sold the building.

The spot on Professor Avenue is reportedly scooping frozen treats for the final time on Sept. 19.

“Please stop in before then to get one last pint or take a few pictures on the swings,” the owners said in the post.

Find the full goodbye post right here.

It’s still not being reported what’s happening with the building. But one of the owners is reportedly thinking about opening a new ice cream spot in Lakewood.