CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Fat Cats restaurant in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is about to get its moment in the spotlight.

The restaurant will be featured next Friday, May 27, on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on the Food Network.

Co-founder Ricardo Sandoval told FOX 8 they were contacted in December that they were a finalist for the show. Not long after, Guy Fieri brought his crew to film at the restaurant in February.

The show asked Sandoval to give them their top 10 popular dishes to choose from. The show then chose two: chicken arroz caldo, and pork banh bao.

Courtesy of Fat Cats restaurant

Courtesy of Fat Cats restaurant

He said working with the show was great and they formed real friendships with the crew during their hours of filming.

Sandoval said the restaurant has been in business since 1997. He co-owns the restaurant with Tim Verhiley.

They recently finished some mild renovations at the business, sprucing up the restrooms and changing the kitchen floors.

Fat Cats is now the longest-serving restaurant in Tremont, Sandoval said.