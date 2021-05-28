Trees down, power outages in Cuyahoga County

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Wicked weather is also leaving its mark in Cuyahoga County on Friday.

We are getting reports of trees down in some areas including in Rocky River, which you can see in the above video.

Strong winds have left more than 30,000 customers without power, according to FirstEnergy, with many of those in Cuyahoga County.

See the latest outages here.

Cuyahoga is one of several counties until a wind advisory until Saturday morning. Gusts of up to 55mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, other cities in our viewing area are dealing with flooding. A state of emergency has been issued in Port Clinton.