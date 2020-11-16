Tree falls on car in Lake County during storm, traps two inside

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Browns fans were just sitting to enjoy Sunday’s game when a fast-moving thunderstorm, packing powerful winds, pounded Northeast Ohio.

Along Drake Road in Strongsville, the winds toppled an evergreen that has stood since the 1950s.

“Heard a thud, looked out the window and you know 60, 70-year-old tree came down. It’s pretty crazy, it only lasted about five minutes. I mean the heavy winds were only five minutes, but it did a lot of damage,” homeowner Ken Bernard told Fox 8.

A couple of blocks down the street, the winds took down a tree and it fell on top of the homeowner’s car. Another tree in his back yard was toppled and took down a power line.

“I just started laughing to be honest. It’s just par for the course for 2020 right now, so I really didn’t think anything of it. I’m sure once everything gets adjusted, it’ll probably sink in a little better, but at point, there’s nothing right now. There’s nothing else I can do,” said Strongsville resident Brian Langroth.

Another Northeast Ohio family was not as fortunate. When the storm hit, a couple happened to be driving down a road in Lake County and a large tree fell on top of their car.

“We’ve got large tree fall on a car. The occupants are in the car. It is smashed,” a witness told the dispatcher on the 911 call.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno says the car was traveling down Riverside Drive near Overlook Drive in Painesville Township, when the tree fell.

After a section of the tree was removed, the couple was extricated by emergency crews and taken to Tri Point Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

