(WJW) — When Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on the Oscars stage Sunday to give a tribute to Betty White, she brought an adorable new friend along — Mac and Cheese the rescue puppy. Now we know where the dog is headed.

“[My 11-year-old son] Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White,” actor John Travolta wrote on Instagram Monday. “Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks [a California pet adoption agency].”

That’s right, the cute pup has been adopted by the Travolta family.

Travolta was at the ceremony Sunday showing off his “Pulp Fiction” dance moves while co-presenting the best actor category.

During her palate-cleanser of a speech, Curtis mentioned that White, who died at 99 last year, was a big fan of the four-foots:

“Day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this,” Curtis said. “So, the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac & Cheese from Paw Works.”