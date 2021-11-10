Travis Scott attended afterparty unaware of deaths: report

HOUSTON (WJW)– Travis Scott reportedly went to an afterparty following the deadly concert in Houston Friday night, NBC News said.
The rapper was apparently unaware people had died at the show, according to the NBC News report on Wednesday. He attended the party, hosted by Drake, at a Dave and Buster’s in Houston.
The sold-out Astroworld music festival drew more than 50,000 people to the parking lot at NRG Park, a complex with stadiums, an arena and a convention center. Eight people were killed in the massive crowd surge and three people remain in critical condition.
Authorities launched a criminal investigation and more than 20 lawsuits, accusing organizers of proper staffing and crowd control, have been filed.