Travis Scott attended afterparty unaware of deaths: report

A memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival is displayed outside of NRG Park on November 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Eight people were killed and dozens injured last Friday in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival. Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott, and authorities continue investigations around the event. Scott, a Houston-native rapper and musician, launched the festival in 2018. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (WJW)– Travis Scott reportedly went to an afterparty following the deadly concert in Houston Friday night, NBC News said.

The rapper was apparently unaware people had died at the show, according to the NBC News report on Wednesday. He attended the party, hosted by Drake, at a Dave and Buster’s in Houston.

Travis Scott performs onstage during the Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party at Austin American Statesman in Austin, Texas on October 23, 2021. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The sold-out Astroworld music festival drew more than 50,000 people to the parking lot at NRG Park, a complex with stadiums, an arena and a convention center. Eight people were killed in the massive crowd surge and three people remain in critical condition.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation and more than 20 lawsuits, accusing organizers of proper staffing and crowd control, have been filed.