CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A dream offer? Well, maybe it was once upon a time.

Travis Kelce has just been offered $500,000 to leave the Kansas City Chiefs and come play for the Cleveland Browns.

The offer was made live on the Kelce brothers’ latest episode of their ‘New Heights’ podcast by rapper and entrepreneur Machine Gun Kelly. If you don’t know already, both MGK and the Kelce brothers are Northeast Ohio natives.

“I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival, just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant if you would just come home and put on these colors right here,” said MGK, as he held up Cleveland Browns team colors.

Kelce, who has risen to fame in recent weeks because of a romance with country superstar Taylor Swift, said playing for the Browns was the “original dream.”

“I’ll tell you what, man, that is an intriguing offer, it is an intriguing offer, because you know how much we love the East Side of Cleveland, the heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights,” said Kelce. “I’m not gonna lie, situation’s pretty good in Kansas City.”

According to the NFL, in 2020, Kelce agreed to terms of a four-year, $57 million contract extension that will keep him in Kansas City for at least a few more years.

MGK later posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the $500K offer would be “on top whatever the Browns pay.”

“Just know my offer is real and it’s on the table,” said MGK.

Stay tuned!