(WJW) – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has broken his silence about the music superstar Taylor Swift rumors in his newest podcast episode.

In a teaser for the new episode of the New Heights podcast, cohosted by NFL stars and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason jokes that Swift put Travis “on the map.”

“We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life. Now, we gotta talk about it,” Jason said in the teaser.

“Yeah. My personal life that’s not so personal. I did this to myself, Jason, I know this,” Travis said.

Jokingly, the teaser ended with Jason saying, “Well Trav, how’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

The newest episode of the New Heights podcast was released Wednesday morning. Travis said, “I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week.”

After weeks of dating rumors, Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium standing next to Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, at the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift were also spotted together at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday’s game. In a viral video, Kelce and Swift are seen walking side by side.

Travis and Taylor have not released much about their “situation-ship,” but Travis did say his life has changed since she was spotted at the game.

“I’ve noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house, 100%. And they all have British accents or something European. They have a camera in their hands, and they’re screaming my name,” he told his brother.

On top of that, Kelce saw a nearly 400% increase in jersey sales after Swift’s appearance, Fanatics told TMZ Sports.

Travis did say that he doesn’t plan on talking much about his personal life moving forward.

“I want to respect both of our lives,” he said. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”