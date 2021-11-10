‘Travesty of colossal proportions’: Bodies of 2 missing girls found buried in mom’s backyard

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJW) — A mother and her partner have been arrested after the bodies of two young girls were found buried in their backyard.

According to Old Lycoming Township Police Department, Marie Sue Snyder, 32, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of children and obstruction in child abuse cases. Her partner, Echo Butler 26, faces charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Michelle Butler, 48, the mother of Echo Butler, was also arrested on two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children and obstruction in child abuse cases. Police say she lived in the home with the children and the couple.

Fox 56 said the investigation started in September when officials went to the home after Snyder’s son, 7, didn’t attend school. Officials noticed her two daughters were not there. Snyder claimed they were being homeschooled and lived with a friend, according to Fox 56.

A search warrant was obtained by authorities, according to Old Lycoming Township Police Department.

The bodies of Nicole Elizabeth Snyder, 6, and Jasmine Jean Snyder, 4, were found buried in the backyard. Nicole was reportedly buried in 2016, and Jasmine in 2017.

Authorities are investigating the manner of death, motive and a timeline of events.

In a Facebook post, the department stated: “This situation is a travesty of colossal proportions and this investigation will not conclude until all evidence is gathered and analyzed, interviews are conducted and justice on behalf of the two deceased innocent girls is achieved.”

Police say the son is doing well and does not have any health-related issues.