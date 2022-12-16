CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — airports are bustling with passengers traveling for the holidays.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting 415,000 travelers to pass through the airport between now and Jan. 2, which is 93% of the passenger levels seen in 2019.

Airport officials are offering some helpful tips for travelers taking to the skies this holiday season.

Giving yourself extra time

According to Hopkins officials, travelers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure, allowing time for traffic, parking, checking in and going through security.

Peak times at the airport are 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also keep up with everything from flight status and airport parking to TSA checkpoint wait times on Hopkins Airport’s website.

Parking

Hopkins offers the following parking options:

– CLE Curbside Valet, $30 per day

– The Smart Parking Garage, $20 per day

– The Red Lot, $19 per day

– The Blue Lot, $19 per day

– The Orange Lot, $16 per day

– The Brown Lot, $13 per day

There’s also off-site parking available that offers shuttles to the airport.

If you’re picking someone up from Hopkins, officials say don’t circle the airport. Rather, wait in the CLE Cell Phone Lot, which is located off State Road 237 South.

Drivers will be ticketed and towed if they leave their vehicles unattended on the ticketing and baggage levels.

TSA security tips

As you head into the TSA security checkpoint line, it’s important to know what’s in your bags. Learn more about what items you can and can’t bring right here.

Bringing food with you for a Christmas gathering? According to the TSA, foods like cakes, pies and cookies are OK, but they may be subject to further screening.

Spreadable and pourable foods like maple syrup, jams and jellies will need to go in a checked bag.

Airport officials recommend not wrapping gifts with tape. If the gift sets off an alarm, TSA officials will have to open it to make sure it’s allowed on the plane.

They suggest using a gift bag, unsealed box or wrapping the gift after you land.

For more information, visit Hopkins’ website.