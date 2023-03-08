***Previous coverage above: ‘Do not travel’ warning issued by US for parts of Mexico back in February***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — flights are booked and bags are packed as college students gear up for spring break.

Many college students head out of the country for spring break, but FBI Cleveland warns that international travel brings its own set of dangers. These include a higher risk of crime, theft, fraud and kidnapping.

So, how can you keep yourself safe?

When planning any trip abroad, FBI officials say you should first check your destination with travel advisories. They will give you clear and reliable information on security threats in other countries.

It’s important to establish points of contact so your family can reach you in case of an emergency.

FBI officials warn against traveling alone, particularly at night. You should always be aware of your surroundings and stay clear of areas that you think could be unsafe.

If you notice someone following you, report it to security officials right away.

They also urge tourists to only use authorized taxis and shuttles. According to FBI officials, passengers have been robbed or kidnapped when using taxis.

You should also avoid illegal or indiscreet activities.

FBI officials say you should also be wary of people you just met asking information about you or trying to get you involved in what could become a dangerous situation.

“Whether you are a family looking for a carefree vacation or a college student eagerly awaiting time off from school, know that the risks are there,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen said. “When we let our guard down because we are either rushing to catch a flight, visiting places of interest, or relaxing at a bar, by the pool or a beach, we could become easy targets to criminals.”