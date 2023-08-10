WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters in Willoughby rescued an owl that was “severely entangled” in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Complex Wednesday afternoon.

“The owl was huge and its eyes were striking,” Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar told FOX 8 News.

Firefighters used scissors to “carefully cut the net strings with precision so the owl wasn’t hurt while they worked to free it, Ungar said.

  • Willoughby Firefighters free owl
  • Willoughby Firefighters free owl
  • Willoughby Firefighters free owl

When the owl was freed from the net, firefighters placed it on a bench so it could rest.

The owl was in good health overall, but a wildlife officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived and determined the owl should be taken to a sanctuary for a thorough exam, Ungar said.

According to the National Audubon Society Great horned owls, also known as hoot owls, can have wing spans of over four feet.