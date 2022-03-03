‘Transportation is integral to what we do’: Skyrocketing fuel prices impacting delivery services

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Gas prices are soaring across the country and in Northeast Ohio, spurred by market uncertainty stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and impacting drivers and delivery services alike.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Cleveland area jumped by 8 cents overnight and AAA said the trend is expected to continue.

“Gas, transportation is integral to what we do,” said Jeff Zelmer, co-owner of Urban Orchid in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

The floral shop said rising fuel prices forced it to raise prices for countywide flower deliveries to customers by $1 per delivery this year and have also increased the costs of incoming supply deliveries.

“Any small business person is struggling at the moment just to get by because you try to raise your prices, but then as soon as you raise them and feel like you’ve gotten things under control, prices go up again,” Zelmer said.

He said fuel and transportation comprise the largest portion of cost increases for the business.

The average cost of a gallon of regular in the Cleveland area jumped by 8 cents overnight to $3.61 per gallon, according to AAA.

That’s up nearly 30 cents from a week ago.

The surging cost of gasoline is impacting services that deliver everything from flowers to food.

“I can’t think of a business that probably doesn’t rely on transportation in one way or another,” Zelmer said.

AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert said the increase is largely being caused by uncertainty related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is the third-largest producer of oil in the world, she said.

“Markets do not like volatility and instability, and no one knows exactly what’s going to happen looking into the future between Russia and Ukraine,” Lambert said.

She said crude oil accounts for about 50% to 60% of the cost of gasoline, and Wednesday, the cost of a barrel rose to $116, the highest level since 2008.

Lambert said AAA predicts gas prices will continue to rise, driving up the cost of business for the foreseeable future. Gas prices typically rise in the spring, ahead of the summer travel season and as more expensive summer blend fuel is used.

“We were already heading into a period when prices go up and then you add in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we could see them continue to go up for a while. For how long? Impossible to predict,” Lambert said.

The uncertainty is also leaving consumers and businesses, alike, bracing for more rising costs to come.

“We don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring,” Zelmer said. “But, we’re just working as hard as we can to make ends meet and keep the business afloat.”