Trans-Siberian Orchestra finds new way to rock out for the holidays during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is known for their electrifying performances during the holidays, but they’re rocking out in a new way this year due to the pandemic.

The group has decided to put on a 90 minute livestream concert instead, which debuts Dec. 18.

“You don’t have to worry about traffic, parking, bad weather, babysitters, dog sitters, nothing. You sit in your PJs in front of your fireplace and you boss me around for the first time in 20 years. You’ll tell me go now on your remote control,” said guitarist Al Petrelli, who has been touring with the group since 1999.

For the first time ever, #TSO will bring your favorite Rock Holiday tradition directly into your home!



Join us on Friday, 12.18.2020 at 8PM EST for a 90-minute performance. Tickets are on-sale now at https://t.co/nUFi2SUi6X. pic.twitter.com/QqXTDtApQ4 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (@trans_siberian) October 22, 2020

For $30, you’ll get a front row seat to this year’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”

“You can watch on your iPhone, iPad, Smart TV and you can be the TSO lunatic you always wanted to be. You can watch it on loop all weekend long,” said Barry Gabel with Live Nation. “You can play your air guitar and no one will know the difference. Rock on right? Rock on!”

TSO always donates a dollar from every ticket sale to charities across the country, including the St. Augustine Hunger Center right here in Cleveland. However, with that not being possible this year, Gabel said the local community is stepping up in a big way.

“I instantly called up the owner of Minute Men, always being a sponsor of the event, not only does he support the show, he makes a personal donation to St. Augustine Hunger Center,” he said.

So far, thanks to Minute Men’s $20,000 donation and a match from WNCX radio listeners, they’ve already raised over $40,000.

