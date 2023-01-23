GREENWICH, Ohio (WJW) — Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.

The Greenwich Police Department said that around noon 20 flatbed rail cars derailed off the tracks along North Kniffin Street between Alpha and SR 224 in Greenwich.

While there is currently no threat to area homes and residents, there was a reported power outage following the incident, police said. Crews are working to restore electricity at this time, but no time frame was given.

Police described the derailed cars as lying in a zig-zag fashion across the road and off the tracks.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area.