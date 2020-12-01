Train derailment involving 10 rail cars in Amherst

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are on the scene of derailment involving a Norfolk Southern train in Amherst.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells FOX 8 News the call came in at about 1:32 p.m. Tuesday for the derailment at SR 58 and Middle Ridge.

Ten cars are derailed. There is no hazardous material involved so there are no evacuations.

Norfolk Southern tells FOX 8 there were no reported injuries to its crew. Its personnel are heading to the scene to assess the site and coordinate cleanup and recovery efforts.

“The mixed-freight train was traveling east from Elkhart, Indiana, to Binghamton, New York, when the incident occurred. The cause of the derailment is under investigation,” Norfolk Southern said.

A train has derailed in Amherst on 58 overpass near Sliman’s. #WhatAMess pic.twitter.com/vwoVfLT839 — Steve Cawthon (@cawdiddy21) December 1, 2020

