Train derailment involving 10 rail cars in Amherst

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are on the scene of derailment involving a Norfolk Southern train in Amherst.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells FOX 8 News the call came in at about 1:32 p.m. Tuesday for the derailment at SR 58 and Middle Ridge.
Ten cars are derailed. There is no hazardous material involved so there are no evacuations.
Norfolk Southern tells FOX 8 there were no reported injuries to its crew. Its personnel are heading to the scene to assess the site and coordinate cleanup and recovery efforts.
“The mixed-freight train was traveling east from Elkhart, Indiana, to Binghamton, New York, when the incident occurred. The cause of the derailment is under investigation,” Norfolk Southern said.
