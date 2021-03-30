Train and car hauler crash in Lorain County

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A commercial car hauler was hit by a train in Eaton Township in Lorain County on Tuesday. It happened just before noon on state Route 82 near Cowley Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the hauler, which was loaded with nine vehicles, left a parking lot and went into the railway crossing. It was partially through when its trailer was hit by the train.

According to the highway patrol, the trailer was split in two and vehicles were scattered.

The driver and passenger of the hauler were taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center for minor injuries.