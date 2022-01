MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A train and car crashed near Hopkins Road in Mentor, a city spokesman told FOX 8 Thursday morning.

The Mentor Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area by using Jackson Street or Tyler Boulevard.

No other information is available at this time. Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.

A train and car crashed near Hopkins Road in Mentor on Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo: Will Wolkoff/FOX 8)