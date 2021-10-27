Trailer out for ‘Tiger King 2’

(WJW)– As the world was shutting down in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix introduced us to a wild cast of characters on “Tiger King.”

The documentary series chronicled Joe Exotic, the outlandish owner of the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma, and his feud with Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. It combined exotic animals, murder-for-hire plots and mystery.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for “Tiger King 2.” It looks like we can expect more big cats and big ratings for the streaming service.

(Warning: Trailer contains some explicit language.)

With the iconic “Cabaret” song “Maybe This Time” playing in the background, we see Joe Exotic behind bars, his new nemesis Jeff Lowe firing guns and images of Baskin’s missing former husband Don Lewis.

The second season of “Tiger King” is out on Nov. 17.