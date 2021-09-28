Trailblazing Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy McDonnell dies

CUYAHOGA GOUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A judge who broke new ground in Cuyahoga County has died.

Judge Nancy R. McDonnell passed away this afternoon with her husband by her side, the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court reported.

Cuyahoga County photo

From 2006-2009 McDonnell serve as the court’s first female administrative and presiding judge. She had most recently been the judge for the Cuyahoga County’s drug court.

“Judge McDonnell was, quite simply, one of the strongest persons I have ever known,” Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan said in a statement. “This is a sad day for our court and Judge Nancy McDonnell’s extended personal and professional family. However, we, and the citizens of Cuyahoga County, were fortunate to have had her on our bench and in our lives.”

McDonnell graduated from Regina High School in South Euclid and joined the bench in 1997.

