‘Tragic loss’: Jeopardy! champion, Brayden Smith, dead at 24

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Jeopardy! is mourning the loss of recent champion Brayden Smith.

His family announced on Friday that he died unexpectedly at 24 years old.

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy,” his mother Debbie Smith said on Twitter.

The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed. https://t.co/aFQRt6KzPc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 12, 2021

According to Entertainment Weekly, Smith appeared in some of the final episodes hosted by Alex Trebek. He had a five-game winning streak and won more than $115,000.

Smith is survived by his parents, Scott and Debbie Smith, and three brothers.