BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The section of the Ohio Turnpike shut down after dozens of cars were involved in crashes that left four people dead has reopened.

The Friday afternoon crashes took place along Interstate 80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County, near Groton Township and the Erie County line.

Chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Jerry Hruby, issued the following statement Saturday evening regarding the incident:

“Our deepest sympathy goes to those affected by this tragic event, especially the families of those who lost their lives. You are in our prayers.

“There are hundreds of unnamed individuals – staff from the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol, all local safety agencies, and emergency/medical staff as well as civilian support – who we are so very proud of and appreciate you and recognize your importance during the rescue efforts.

“On behalf of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, we sincerely appreciate your efforts under the extreme winter storm conditions.

“All are to be commended. Please be assured of our continued support and our heartfelt thank you.”