YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and the dog warden’s office were called to a bridge in Youngstown Monday after two dogs apparently jumped or fell from the structure.

A man passing by said he saw two dogs jump from the Mahoning Avenue Bridge, according to a post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. He said the one dog went over the bridge and the second one struggled to get over the wall to follow.

Both dogs suffered multiple injuries and were taken to a veterinarian where they later died.

Friends Of Fido MCDP helped to cover the medical needs of the dogs, according to the post.