Traffic stop leads troopers to 50 pounds of mushrooms

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reports a drug dog led them to the seizure of more than $150,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

In a press release, OSHP said troopers stopped a woman for speeding on I-70 in Madison County on December 17.

They say a drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle, which led to a probably cause search.

Troopers found 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 20 pounds of marijuana and 3 pounds of psilocybin-laced tablets.

OSHP says the drugs have a street value of $153,000.

Natalie Borchers, 44, of New Orleans was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

She faces up to 14 years in prison.