AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – There were some slowdowns Tuesday on I-77 northbound in Akron. A traffic pattern change went into effect at 6 a.m.

Traffic on I-77 northbound at Swartz Rd. will be shifted to the outside lanes of I-77. With the changes, the far right lane will become an exit-only lane for US-224 east. Drivers who wish to stay on I-77 northbound will need to stay in the left two lanes.

There’s plenty of time to get used to the change. The traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through late fall 2022.