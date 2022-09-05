CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you travel along the I-480 Valley View Bridge, you will soon notice another traffic pattern change.

The bridge has been under construction for four years.

Crews recently announced the pavement of the existing westbound bridge has been replaced. This means traffic, which had been rerouted onto a new portion of the bridge to allow for the work on the existing portion will be shifted back to the recently completed section of the bridge.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says motorists can expect the shift to happen between Friday, September 9 and Monday, September 12.

Here is a look at the timing of closures and detours expected:

I-480 westbound will have various lane restrictions beginning Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. through Monday, September 12, at 6 a.m.

I-480 westbound to I-77 will be closed on Saturday, September 10, from 12 a.m. through 7 a.m. Detour will be I-480 westbound to Brookpark Rd./Granger Rd. to I-480 eastbound to I-77.

will be closed on Saturday, September 10, from 12 a.m. through 7 a.m. T ransportation Blvd. to I-480 westbound will be closed beginning Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. through Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m. Detour will be I-480 eastbound to Granger Rd. to I-480 westbound.

Once construction on the Valley View Bridge is complete, ODOT says, the new bridge will carry two lanes of traffic in each direction.

The two westbound lanes on the new bridge will bypass the I-77 interchange for motorists continuing on I-480.

In the eastbound direction, the two lanes on the new bridge will bypass the Transportation Boulevard exit.

All three bridges are expected to be open to traffic in Fall 2023.