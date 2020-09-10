Traffic from I-480 will shift onto the new Valley View Bridge this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A big change for drivers who use I-480.

Starting this weekend, all eastbound traffic will shift onto the new Valley View Bridge.

There are a few traffic changes that will take place ahead of that shift.

I-480 eastbound between I-77 and Transportation Blvd. will have double lane closures starting Friday, September 11 at 8 p.m.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, single lane closures will be implemented until 6 p.m.

Also at 6 a.m. Saturday, I-77 north and southbound exit ramps to I-480 eastbound will be closed as well as the I-480 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Transportation Blvd until 1 p.m.

All I-480 eastbound traffic will be traveling on the new I-480 Valley View Bridge beginning Sunday.

