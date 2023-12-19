*Attached video: Thanksgiving 2023 holiday travel at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Holiday travel is officially upon us and the Ohio Department of Transportation and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport want you to be prepared.

Helpfully, ODOT released a “traffic forecast” on social media to help you plan out driving plans.

“Christmas travel picks up tomorrow afternoon in the Cleveland area. How do your plans line up with the traffic forecast?” ODOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to ODOT, these are the levels of traffic expected each day for the next week:

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Moderate traffic – Avoid driving 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21: Moderate traffic – Avoid driving 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22: Heavy traffic – Avoid driving 1 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23: Moderate traffic – Avoid driving 9 a.m.-1 pm. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Light traffic all day

Monday, Dec. 25: Light traffic all day

Tuesday, Dec. 26: Light traffic all day

Wednesday, Dec. 27: Moderate traffic – Avoid driving 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport meanwhile is reminding guests of the importance of arriving early at the airport this year. The airport recommends getting there at least two hours before your scheduled departure to allow for weather, traffic, parking, checking in and going through security.

According to a press release from the airport, about 500,000 passengers are expected from Dec. 15-Jan. 2, 2024. These predictions have gone up 20% since last year’s holiday travel period.

According to the airport, peak activity times include 5 a.m.-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

There will be holiday-themed activities going on at the airport in the few days before Christmas Day. Those activities include:

Fraport is hosting a vendor event in the food court on Dec. 20-21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local vendors will be there with last-minute gifts to get for loved ones.

The airport and American Greetings will provide free gift wrapping. Stations can be found in the food court Dec. 20-21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Carolers will be singing in the terminal Dec. 20-22 from 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Other tips from the airport to keep in mind:

Have government-issued IDs ready to present at the ticket counter and security checkpoint.

Know what is in your carry-on and checked bags. Do not bring any prohibited items.

Foods like cakes, pies and cookies are allowed but may be subject to additional screening. Spreadable and pourable food items must go in checked bags.

Snow globes that are 3.4 ounces or smaller and fit into the 3-1-1 bag can go in a carry-on bag. If it’s larger, pack it in a checked bag.

It’s a good idea not to wrap gifts using tape. If the gift triggers an alarm, TSA will need to open it to find out what the item is to ensure it is not a prohibited item.

Click here for more information from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Make sure to click here and check the latest forecast before heading out the door.