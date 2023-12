CLEVELAND (WJW) – Traffic is backed up on I-90 westbound.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked on I-90 before Eddy. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Friday.

Video from SkyFOX at about 7:30 a.m. showed one vehicle off the roadway and stuck in a wooded area.

Credit: SkyFOX

There’s been no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.