Traffic cameras in Parma Heights could turn back on after 3 years

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – After three years sitting idle, traffic enforcement cameras could soon be working again in Parma Heights.

City council has introduced new ordinances that pave the way for the cameras to be turned on again.

One camera is a fixed camera at the busy intersection of Pearl and York Roads. The other would be a handheld device to be used in residential areas and school zones.

“The cameras have been shut off since July 2019 so obviously this has been a hot topic for some time trying to get them turned back on,” said Detective Adam Sloan, Parma Heights Police Department.

The city deactivated the cameras when it appeared that state law would impact how much revenue they could collect from camera citations.

City leaders concede that the camera’s bring in revenue, but insist they are an important tool impacting public safety.

“These do create revenue, we’re not going to hide from that. However, if you look at the numbers, it shows that it does help those high traffic areas. It does help in school zones and in those areas where we do get complaints of speeders,” said Sloan.

The fines would be similar.

They are: $100 for speeding up to 9 mph over the speed limit, $200 for driving 10 mph or greater over the speed limit and $200 for school zone and red light violations.

“We shouldn’t bring them back,” said a man named John, “I think 5 or 6 miles over the speed limit is acceptable and they still get you, you’re still paying. I myself got a ticket for $120 and my dad got a ticket for $210.”

Other drivers support the cameras.

“I’m a Lyft driver. I’m driving all day. I get people speeding past me all the time,” said Christian Price.

The ordinances must be read before city council two more times, with public feedback before the official vote can take place.

The next hearing is Monday, Feb. 28.

If it eventually passes, residents will be notified on the city’s website and Facebook page, and there will be a 30-day grace period before actual tickets are sent out.