CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash on I-90 eastbound in Cleveland Monday afternoon.
According to Cleveland police, a vehicle flipped over at W. 25th Street.
Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Cleveland EMS told FOX 8 News, a man and woman were both taken to the hospital. The woman is in critical condition; EMS said the man is in serious condition.
Some lanes were closed as crews responded to the scene.
Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this crash.
Follow the latest headlines, below:
- Coronavirus House Calls returns in primetime special ‘Combating the Comeback’
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 805 new cases, 16 new deaths
- Two injured in crash on I-90 EB in Cleveland
- Country rock icon Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
- A long way to go before Congress agrees on another coronavirus stimulus package; here’s why…