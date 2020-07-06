Two injured in crash on I-90 EB in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash on I-90 eastbound in Cleveland Monday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, a vehicle flipped over at W. 25th Street.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Cleveland EMS told FOX 8 News, a man and woman were both taken to the hospital. The woman is in critical condition; EMS said the man is in serious condition.

Some lanes were closed as crews responded to the scene.

