Two injured in crash on I-90 EB in Cleveland

Cleveland accident — Courtesy: Greg Meeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash on I-90 eastbound in Cleveland Monday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, a vehicle flipped over at W. 25th Street.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Cleveland EMS told FOX 8 News, a man and woman were both taken to the hospital. The woman is in critical condition; EMS said the man is in serious condition.

Some lanes were closed as crews responded to the scene.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this crash.

