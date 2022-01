I-90 at SR-2 / Lakeland Fwy just west of multi-vehicle crash site

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Drivers should expect lane closures on SR-2 West beyond SR-91/SOM Center Rd to E. 305th St due to a crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the traffic alert in a Facebook post just before noon on Friday.

Eastlake police say a semi truck rolled over on SR 2 westbound. A car was also involved.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

It is unclear if the winter weather played a role in the crash.

Traffic is being routed off the highway at SR 91. Avoid the area.