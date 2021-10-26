SkyFOX live: Traffic alert, Water main break at E.55th closes lanes on I-90 East, West

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lanes are blocked on I-90/SR-2 East and West near E. 55th Street because of a water main break.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water also starting to flow onto I-90 westbound. Please use caution and try to find an alternate route if traveling on I-90 near E. 55th St. https://t.co/Btl6HSW1ev pic.twitter.com/lonqrPUz6s — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 26, 2021

South Marginal Road is closed from East 49th Street to East 55th Street along with some eastbound lanes on the Shoreway (Rt. 2), according to Cleveland police.

Due to a water main break, three lanes of traffic are closed on I-90 East in the area of East 55th Street. The South Marginal is also closed in that area. First responders are assisting multiple motorists in disabled vehicles due to flooding. Please avoid the area. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 26, 2021

Cars are trapped in the flood waters and traffic is restricted.

E. 55th water main break closes several lanes on I-90 (OH-GO)

Avoid the area and take another route.

Water continues to rise and additional closures may be necessary.

