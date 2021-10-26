SkyFOX live: Traffic alert, Water main break at E.55th closes lanes on I-90 East, West

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lanes are blocked on I-90/SR-2 East and West near E. 55th Street because of a water main break.
South Marginal Road is closed from East 49th Street to East 55th Street along with some eastbound lanes on the Shoreway (Rt. 2), according to Cleveland police.
Cars are trapped in the flood waters and traffic is restricted.
Avoid the area and take another route.
Water continues to rise and additional closures may be necessary.
