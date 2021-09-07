Traffic alert: Traffic pattern shift coming to I-480 Valley View Bridge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Valley View Bridge Project has passed the 3-year mark and there are more traffic pattern changes for drivers coming soon.

Westbound traffic will shift onto the new Valley View Bridge from September 11 – 13.

🦺🚧Major Traffic Pattern Shift on I-480 Valley View Bridge Project learn more at:https://t.co/WtPUYc8FHS pic.twitter.com/mFG9COxptP — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) September 7, 2021

Beginning Friday night through Monday morning, there will be several closures to be aware of:

I-480 westbound to I-77 northbound and southbound ramps will be closed on Friday, September 10 starting at 7 p.m. through Monday, September 13, at 6 a.m. Detour will be I-480 east to State Rd. to I-480 west

I-480 between I-77 and Transportation Blvd. will have various off-peak lane restrictions on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

will have various off-peak lane restrictions on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m. Transportation Blvd. entrance ramp to I-480 westbound will be closed on Friday starting at 7 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

will be closed on Friday starting at 7 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m. Beginning Monday, September 13, all I-480 westbound traffic will officially be traveling on the new I-480 Valley View Bridge through Summer 2022, as crews work on the existing I-480 westbound bridge. Westbound traffic will still have access to the I-77 interchange and exit to Transportation Blvd.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the driving surface has been replaced on the existing eastbound bridge.

Work to replace the driving surface of the westbound bridge will begin in mid-September and continue through the summer of 2022.

Work remaining on the project includes the painting of the structures and creation of the final traffic pattern on the new bridge.

The new bridge will eventually will carry two lanes of traffic in each direction.

The two westbound lanes on the new bridge will bypass the I-77 interchange for motorists continuing on I-480. In the eastbound direction, the two lanes on the new bridge will bypass the Transportation Boulevard exit.

All three bridges are expected to be open to traffic in fall 2023.