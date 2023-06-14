[Editor’s Note: The report above is from 6:30 a.m. on June 14, 2023.]

(WJW) – Traffic was delayed for a couple of hours Wednesday morning along I-90 Westbound.

The problem was a large pool of standing water in the left lanes of I-90 westbound, past E. 185th Street.

The slick spot was the scene of a rollover accident at about 6 a.m., once that crash cleared the area remained blocked and traffic was still backed up in the area while crews worked to remove the water from the roadway.

You can watch that process in the video clip below.

The highway reopened shortly before 8 a.m.