MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of I-90 eastbound in Mentor is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT reports all lanes of the highway at State Route 306 are closed due to a crash.

The Lake County Sherriff’s Office tweeted about the closure just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen, or what caused the crash.

