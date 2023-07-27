[Editor’s note: The video above is a traffic report from about 4 a.m. on Thursday.]
MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of I-90 eastbound in Mentor is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT reports all lanes of the highway at State Route 306 are closed due to a crash.
The Lake County Sherriff’s Office tweeted about the closure just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
There is no word on when the highway will reopen, or what caused the crash.
Stay with FOX 8 News for the latest breaking news and weather.