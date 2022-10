Above is a look at what remains of the truck from SKYFOX.

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – Motorists are being asked to avoid State Route 8 in Stow.

The southbound highway is shut down after a gasoline tanker truck overturned and caught on fire at about 1:30 a.m.

Stow Police confirm the accident is fatal.

Below is video sent to FOX 8 from a viewer.

As of 6:30 a.m., the highway remained closed near Steels Corner and Graham Road.

