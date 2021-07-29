Wicked weather updates: Wires down, damage reported in parts of Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — Wicked weather that moved through parts of Northeast Ohio on Thursday left some damage behind.

In Ashtabula, there is a path of downed trees and powerlines following a tornado warning shortly before noon.

Ashtabula storm damage (courtesy: Nicholas J. Vocca)

In Wickliffe, an accident involving live electrical wires has forced the shutdown of State Route 2 both east and westbound, the city said on Thursday.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area, as well as the area of E.305St. and SR2 area.

No further details were released.

