LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An early morning crash in Lorain County has closed a stretch of State Route 2.

Officials tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken that the accident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, was fatal.

State Route 2 eastbound is closed at Middle Ridge Road.

There has been no word yet on what caused the crash.