[Editor’s Note: The video above shows a look at downtown Cleveland road conditions shortly before 6 a.m.]

(WJW) – Speeds on I-90 in Lake County were reduced Thursday morning due to winter weather conditions.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the speed reduction is in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Here is a look at the interstate shortly before 6 a.m.

Credit: ODOT

Most areas are just wet. Slushy in some spots. Motorists should watch for slick spots on the bridges and overpasses.