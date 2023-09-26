[Editor’s Note: The video above is a report on the accidents at about 8 a.m.]

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Several crashes are slowing traffic in Summit County.

The series of accidents are along I-77 Northbound.

At about 7:30 a.m., FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported four accidents had occurred.

As of 8: 15 a.m., Harken reported two of the four accidents had been cleared.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked on I-77 North beyond SR-764/ Wilbeth Road/Waterloo Road.

There has been no word on what caused the accidents.