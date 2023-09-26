[Editor’s Note: The video above is a report on the accidents at about 8 a.m.]
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Several crashes are slowing traffic in Summit County.
The series of accidents are along I-77 Northbound.
At about 7:30 a.m., FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported four accidents had occurred.
4 accidents on 77N in Akron:— Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 26, 2023
77N past 277 – left berm w police
77N at Wilbeth entrance – right lane and left lane (2 ax)
77 N at 76- right lane
As of 8: 15 a.m., Harken reported two of the four accidents had been cleared.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked on I-77 North beyond SR-764/ Wilbeth Road/Waterloo Road.
Accident 77 N past Wilbeth at end of entrance ramp. pic.twitter.com/Fk5wk3Lk4n— Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 26, 2023
There has been no word on what caused the accidents.