[Editor’s Note: The video above is a report on the accidents at about 8 a.m.]

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Several crashes are slowing traffic in Summit County.

The series of accidents are along I-77 Northbound.

At about 7:30 a.m., FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported four accidents had occurred.

4 accidents on 77N in Akron:

77N past 277 – left berm w police

77N at Wilbeth entrance – right lane and left lane (2 ax)

77 N at 76- right lane — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 26, 2023

As of 8: 15 a.m., Harken reported two of the four accidents had been cleared.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked on I-77 North beyond SR-764/ Wilbeth Road/Waterloo Road.

Accident 77 N past Wilbeth at end of entrance ramp. pic.twitter.com/Fk5wk3Lk4n — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 26, 2023

There has been no word on what caused the accidents.