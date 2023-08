EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A portion of I-90 in Euclid is blocked due to a semi-truck that rolled over during the Tuesday morning commute.

According to the Euclid Police Department, the eastbound ramp at the State Route 2 split will be closed until further notice. The Ohio Department of Transportation is also reporting the left lane of I-90 East is blocked due to the crash.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest breaking news and weather.