CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Heads up if you travel between I-77 and I-490.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, beginning, Wednesday, August 16, the ramps from I-77 North to I-490 West and I-77 South to I-490 East will both be closed. The closure will remain in place through late September.

Courtesy: ODOT

According to ODOT, the closure is due to bridge repairs.

Detours are listed below:

I-77 N to I-490 W: Detour will be SR 14 (Broadway Ave.) to Rockefeller Ave. to I-490.

I-77 S to I-490 E: Detour will be I-490 west to W.7th to I-490 east.