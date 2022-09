MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The State Route 303 Ramp to Interstate 71 will be closed for several hours on Tuesday.

The closure will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure is for pavement repairs.

Eastbound motorists can use I-71 south to State Route 3, then back to I-71 northbound.