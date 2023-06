[Editor’s Note: The video above is from a report while the highway was closed.]

(WJW) – The ramp from I-480 East to State Route 176 has reopened after a jeep rolled over.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the stretch of roadway was reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

There has been no word on the condition of the driver or what caused the crash.