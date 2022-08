CLEVELAND (WJW) – Traffic on Interstate 90 backed up at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to video from SKYFOX a car fire was blocking a west-bound lane. Since then, the car fire has been cleared and traffic is once again moving.

Patty Harken reported the portion of the highway along the inbound East Shorway, just past East 55th, was temporarily shut down. By 7 a.m. all lanes reopened.