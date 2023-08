CLEVELAND (WJW) — A car overturned Friday afternoon on Interstate 90 West, causing the left three lanes to be blocked.

The crash happened past the Eddy Road exit, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Backed up traffic along I-90 West could be seen stretching as far as East 140th Street, as passing traffic was restricted to one lane.

Emergency crews, including several ambulances, were at the scene just before 4 p.m. A second lane was reopened after ambulances left.