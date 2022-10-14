BEREA, Ohio – If you plan to travel the Ohio Turnpike this weekend, you may want to note two ramp closures.

Beginning Friday, October 14 at 9 p.m. the Ohio Turnpike will close two ramps for pavement resurfacing at I-480/State Route 14 (exit 187/Streetsboro) in Portage County. The closures include:

The ramp from the Ohio Turnpike to S.R. 14 eastbound; and

The ramp from I-480 eastbound to the Ohio Turnpike.

The detours for eastbound traffic on I-480/S.R. 14 include:

Traffic exiting the Ohio Turnpike to I-480/S.R. 14 eastbound will be directed to the Frost Road interchange and then directed back around through the interchange to I-480/S.R. 14 eastbound.

Traffic entering the Ohio Turnpike from I-480/S.R. 14 eastbound will be directed to S.R. 303. At S.R. 303, motorists who want to access the Ohio Turnpike eastbound will be directed to travel eastbound on S.R. 303 to Ravenna Road, then to exit 193 (Ravenna) on the Ohio Turnpike.

At S.R. 303, motorists who want to access the Ohio Turnpike westbound will be directed to travel westbound on S.R. 303 to S.R. 8, then north on S.R. 8 to exit 180 (Akron) on the Ohio Turnpike.

The closures will remain in place until Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m.

If the pavement resurfacing work is completed ahead of schedule, the I-480/S.R. 14 eastbound ramps will be re-opened and the detours removed.