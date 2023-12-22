*The above video is a recent story about the 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio*

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Turnpike drivers might catch a delay on Friday in Cuyahoga County. This traffic alert comes just as holiday travelers hit the roads for Christmas weekend.

The westbound right and center lanes of the Rocky River Bridge on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 157.4 in Olmsted Falls have closed “for emergency bridge deck repairs,” according to turnpike officials.

Turnpike officials recommend this alternate route:

Westbound traffic traveling through this area should consider exiting at Toll Plaza 161 (Strongsville), taking I-71 north to I-480 westbound and re-entering the Ohio Turnpike at Toll Plaza 151 (North Ridgeville) or Toll Plaza 152 (North Olmsted).

The closure is expected to last until about 4 p.m. Friday, traffic delays and backups are expected, according to officials.